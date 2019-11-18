Jadhav is face of terrorism, Pakistan rejects Indian assertions

Pakistan has firmly rejected the unfounded remarks reportedly made by Indian External Affairs Minister in an interview with a French newspaper and in interaction with certain other media outlets.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson said this outburst is yet another reflection of India’s characteristic hubris and BJP government’s well-known smear campaign against Pakistan. He said it is deplorable that to further the RSS-BJP extremist ideological and nationalistic agenda, and to divert global attention from the gory reality in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Indian officials continue to manufacture “facts” both with regard to the issue of terrorism and the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said if anything, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is the face of India’s export of terrorism to Pakistan. He said India also continues to be the safe haven for those preaching hate and carrying out hate crimes, including against its own minorities, with impunity under the state patronage.

He said as regards the Indian Minister’s farcical claim that the situation is back to normal in occupied Kashmir, the question is why this normalcy is not visible to the outside world? The spokesperson said for India, there is no escape from the reality that its state-sponsored repression cannot break the will and indomitable spirit of Kashmiri people.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship with Pakistan remains “difficult” because it openly practices terrorism against India, and if Islamabad is serious to cooperate with New Delhi, it should hand over the terrorist living in Pakistan to India. In an interview, the minister said Pakistan does not deny sending terrorists to India.