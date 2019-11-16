Kartarpur transit, a historical step in the history of South Asia

Pakistan once again extends its hand towards peace with a big heart, Prime Minister inaugurates Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, the religious center of the Sikhs, in connection with the 550th anniversary of Baba Groninak’s Sikh community. A large number of people came to Pakistan.

Globally, Pakistan’s move has made it clear that all minorities have complete religious freedom in Pakistan, as founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah talked about giving equal rights and religious freedom to minorities. Today, the world is seeing that the commander of the Quaid is being acted upon. Sikh pilgrims from abroad are not only happy to leave Pakistan but also have a longing to return soon.

On the other hand, if we look at India, the market for oppression and social exploitation of Muslims is still hot there. Inhumane violence and even murder There have been many incidents when Hindu extremists brutally tortured and killed Muslims.

India portrays its identity as a secular country, but the claim of secularism is now only a claim. The worst situation with Muslims living in India is breaking the mountain of an oppressive government in their place, even in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. That may not be exemplified in human history, for the last 105 days, a million Indian soldiers have imposed curfew in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiris are not allowed to buy food, educational institutions are closed, Routine life is bleak. Drugs are not being delivered to hospitals, leaving the lives of thousands of patients at stake, not knowing how many patients’ operations were canceled, their harassment is inescapable and every day is a resurrection. Incidents of rape of Kashmiri daughters are common; children are subjected to pellet guns many, children have been blinded by the Indian army.

If the world is so cruel to any other nation then the whole world will come to a platform, but the silence of the world over the abuse of Muslims is very worrying. Pakistan has raised voice for oppressed Kashmiris around the world. Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmiris in a lively way in the UN General Assembly, he informed the world of the atrocities on Kashmiris and made the international community realize that Pak-India tension on Kashmir dispute is dangerous to the whole world.

In spite of all this, Pakistan has once again raised the hand of peace and security by displaying greatness, now it is to be seen that Muslims living in India get the same religious freedom and whether the ongoing state terror in occupied Kashmir. Fall may be over, the future of South Asia will be dust and blood or peace will reign, the ball is now in the court of India

The writer is an undergraduate in Mass Communication from Federal Urdu University.