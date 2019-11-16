Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to reach Pakistan on Nov 25

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will visit Pakistan from November 25 to 27 as special advocate of the UN Secretary-General for Inclusive Financing for Development (UNSGSA). Queen will visits Pakistan at the invitation of the government.

According to a statement received here on Friday from Pakistan Embassy the Hague, Netherlands, Queen Maxima will discuss the progress of access to financial services to improve the economic position of the country’s inhabitants during her visit.

Queen focuses, among other things, on the importance of financial services for women. Only seven percent of them have a bank account and gender-based data collection is needed to understand their specific access and use needs.