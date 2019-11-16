PM hails army for ensuring ‘internal security, stability’

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, they discussed the security situation of the country including situation in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir, western border as well as the internal security issues.

The prime minister hailed the continued efforts of the Pakistan Army in defending the borders besides ensuring the internal security and stability and facilitating the ongoing socioeconomic development. Separately, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarter Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North). According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS laid floral wreath on the Shahuada Monument. He visited Frontier Corps Museum and Fort Gallery which has been opened for public recently. Talking to the officers and men of Frontier Corps, the COAS lauded their contributions to bring stability in the province, including erstwhile FATA. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families who rendered great sacrifices for the sake of the motherland. The COAS said it is because of efforts of the security forces that now socio-economic development phase is in motion to carry forward the gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability. Commander Peshawar Corps accompanied the COAS during the visit.