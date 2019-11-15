Climate change – Earth’s worst nightmare

Climate change refers to an unexpected Earth’s climatic conditions. It is basically a change in the pattern of climate that lasts for a few decades. Various factors are involved in this change, they can be both internal and external. External factors can be referred to as variations in solar radiation, volcanic eruption, greenhouse gases, carbon emission, etc. Internal factors include natural processes that occur within the climate system.

“Climate change is the greatest threat to humanity. Global temperatures are rising at an unprecedented rate causing drought, forest fires and imparted human health” said Kary Kennedy in one of his speeches.

During the past century, the industrial revolution has led to a massive increase in Co and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Most of the gases come from burning fossil fuels to produce energy. This is called the greenhouse effect and it is essential to support life on Earth. However, while greenhouse gases build up climate changes and result in harmful effects on human life and the ecosystem. Volcano eruption can really affect climate because when it erupts out more destroying it would be for nature. It releases small particles made up of So4.



The worst climate change impact is the melting of glaciers because this causes a rise in sea level, floods and endangers coastal life and if it keeps on increasing small islands start disappearing entirely. Scientists have also further discovered that the melting of glaciers will continue for the next few years. This discovery is very alarming for human life.

The link between overpopulation and climate change is undeniable. It is crucial to reduce the rate of the population so as to bring global warming under control. Too many people consuming too many resources and releasing too much Co2 into the atmosphere is a matter of real concern. This overpopulation is leading towards lower agricultural output- more mouths to feed – poor health facilities and almost unavailability of educational facilities particularly in developing countries. Fertility decline facilitates economic growth and poverty reduction, reduces pressure on livelihoods and frees resources that can be used to cope with climate change.

A few decades ago, people could be excused for not knowing much or doing much about climate change. Today we have no excuse as climate change is an international and environmental challenge for this generation.

Climate change does not respect the border, it does not respect who we are- rich or poor, small or big. So to combat this fundamental and global challenge we require global solidarity. A nation that destroys its soil destroys itself. If we pollute the air, water and soil that keep us alive and destroy the biodiversity that allows natural systems to function, no amount of money could save us from damnation.

We whether belonging to the developed nation or developing should know that we all are living together on the same planet which is being threatened by our own actions. All of us are facing a global climate crisis. If someone denies it, he must be myopic, since he might not be seeing the reality with all its nakedness and wickedness. Evasion to this reality means that we are killing our own Mother Earth.

It is not the problem of one country or of a few countries rather it is the problem of mankind. In the words of Al Gore “We are running out of time and we must have a planetary solution to planetary action.”