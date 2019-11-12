Mourning 100 Days of Kashmir Lockdown

In occupied Kashmir, military lockdown and restrictions continue on 100th consecutive day today in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh following the August 5 Indian illegal decision to abrogate special status of occupied Kashmir.

The whole world has been waiting to see when the curfew would be lifted and when the politician would be freed. There is still no internet, no businesses, no shops open and obviously no freedom to travel.

The Indian army didn’t show any mercy toward the protesters and bombarded with tear gas, pellet guns, and many citizens were taken off the road and pushed to the jail. However, Indian government toned down some of the restrictions. It was a quite EID celebration in the Kashmir. There were reports of many young citizens of Kashmir hit by pellet guns which is true.

Pakistan managed to convince UNSC to hold a meeting on Kashmir and review the humanitarian situation in Kashmir and push India toward lifting the curfew. But the effort went in vain and there was no joint consensus. Hence, UNSC didn’t release any information to the media.

Notably, Pakistan cut bilateral Trade, Railways, Buses and Diplomatic ties with India by August 10th. Pakistan’s government called the ruling party of India as fascist.

The change wouldn’t have huge impact on India because India could divert the export of some of the existing traded items to other countries but it would be tough and costly for Pakistan to import.

Pakistan’s domestic political scenario is somehow blemishing the Kashmir cause. The political instability, along with leaders’ indifferent attitude towards the jugular artery of the country is raising concerns among the masses.

Some believe that Pakistan could ask for relief for Kashmir on the historic event of Kartarpur inauguration from India. However, the fact that Kashmir is no more on UN’s agenda is problematic for Pakistan and weakens its position on the cause.