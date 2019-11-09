The One Thing is an extraordinary tale everyone must read

The One Thing by Gary Keller with Jay Papasan is one of the most widely read and self-help books. If one wants tips for being successful in life, should not do anything else just read and understand the book “The ONE Thing”. The book focuses on a few key points, including prioritisation, goal setting and the superiority of single-tasking over multitasking.

The today’s world needs sacrifice to be saved from destruction and the book contains an intellectual writer like Gary Keller to save the world from destruction by writing.

As Gary Keller is amazingly explaining that most of us spread ourselves too thin.

The truth is, we have only so much time and energy available to us.

If we want the best chances of achieving something meaningful, we need to prioritize.

The works which make us successful and give extraordinary results are under.

Going Small means ignoring all the things, you could do and doing what you should do.

When you want the absolute best chance to succeed at anything you want, your approach should always be the same, Go Small.

When you go as small as possible, you will be starting at one thing and the “ONE Thing” is the main point.

The recommendation to go small is at the very heart of the book.

It is about focusing on ONE Thing rather than five, ten or many more.

The focusing Question is the secret sauce of book.

The Focusing Question is:

“What is the ONE Thing, I can do such that by doing it everything else will be easier or unnecessary?”

It is a magical question for multiple reasons. It forces you to prioritize, focus on ONE Thing, be specific and it directs you to take action.

The Question is used in many ways.

You can use it to create a vision for your life, you can use it to set goals, you can use it to prioritize and so on.

What the writer says about it is that that regular using this Question is a game changer. “The Focusing Question is the foundational habit I use to achieve extraordinary results and lead a big life”

Mostly people think there is never enough time to be successful but in reality there is when you block it.

Time blocking is a very results oriented way of viewing and using time.

It is a way of making sure that what has to be done gets done. As in the book Alexander Graham Bell is nicely remarking that “Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work at hand.” Time blocking harnesses your energy and centres it on your most important work.It is productivity’s greatest power tool.

Keller and Papasan both suggest time blocking three things:

Your time off:

Your ONE Thing:

Your planning time:

You want to go to your calendar and block off large amounts of time for these three activities.

Some more tips which need more discussion like, time block your time off, time block your ONE Thing, the ONE Thing, the domino effect, prioritisation and many more. There are multiple Quotations, sayings and proverbs.

Such as:

“Judge a man by his questions rather than his answers.”

“Life is a question and how we live it is our answer.”

“Success is simple. DO what is right, the right way, at the right time.”

“People don’t decide their future, they decide their habits and their habits decide their future.”

“Life is not about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.”

In the book there are many more sayings and Quotations which could play due role to save someone from destruction. The best message this book teaches us that how we will be successful in our lives and how we can get extraordinary results.

To become able to gain these two things, the writer suggests us to figure out what your ONE Thing is.

To become able to gain the two things, we should fix the ONE Thing in our lives rather than five or ten.

The ONE Thing is the only powerful way to gain the both things “success and extraordinary results.” As Bruce Lee nicely remarked that “I don’t fear the man with a thousand kicks. I fear the man who’s practiced a single kick a thousand times.” This book contains such kind of a question which changes a huge number of people’s lives. The question goes like this: “What is the ONE Thing I can do right now to start using the ONE Thing in my life such that by doing it everything else will be easier or unnecessary?” The writer of this book is appreciated who saved the world from destruction by writing this book. We hope the writer “Gary Keller” will be writing such incredible and life saving books for the today’s world where we live in.

Thus, “The ONE Thing” is an extraordinary piece by Gary Keller with Jay Papasan. Readers of this book understand almost many aspects about extraordinary results, multitasking, prioritization, focusing question and many more.

Over all, The One Thing is a praiseworthy piece of work that I consider a must read for everyone.

