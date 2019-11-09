WhatsApp launches yet another much awaited feature

After the Facebook-owned platform rolled out its dark theme and new settings for groups, the company is upgrading its WhatsApp Business in India with an option to let entrepreneurs showcase their products to potential customers in-app.

“We’re opening commerce as a new chapter,” media quoted Amrit Pal, a product manager at WhatsApp , as saying on Friday.

WhatsApp Business App was launched in 2018, and today gives over 5 million business owners worldwide a platform to communicate with their potential customers. Along with India, WhatsApp Business App will be available in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK and the US will also get a “Catalogs” feature.

India has been WhatsApp ‘s biggest market in the world, with 400 million monthly active users. However, earlier this week, it was reported that the app had witnessed an 80 per cent drop in countrywide downloads as a result of the “Pegasus” controversy.