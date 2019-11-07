Islamabad United appoints Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United have appointed Misbah-ul-Haq as their new head coach by replacing Dean Jones who served the franchise for four years, report.

Dean Jones has confirmed that he has been sacked by Islamabad United as head coach, with former captain Misbah-ul-Haq all but having replaced him. The signing of Misbah – who is also Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector – has led to the five other PSL franchises raising objections, bringing up the issue of a potential conflict of interest given his multiple roles.

Jones confirmed his sacking via a video message on Twitter, where he expressed his disappointment while also recalling his stint with the team, with whom he won two titles. It is understood, however, that his removal had been on the cards for more than a year and ESPNcricinfo had reported earlier that Misbah was expected to take over.