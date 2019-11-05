Azadi marchers battle against cold

The weather has started to worry the participants of Azadi March, as dozens of them have fallen sick. The participants of Azadi March of JUI F are affected by the weather and many are admitted in hospitals. One of the participants named Abdul Kareem from Larkana who was 55 years of age has died due to heart attack.

According to the numbers given by the hospital administration, around 150 patients have been brought to hospital, as they were suffering from cold.

According to the spokesperson of PIMS, Dr Waseem Khawaja, more than 200 patients have been brought in hospitals from Azadi March.

The participants of Azadi March led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Islamabad on Friday where the participants stayed at Peshawar Morr near H-9 Ground.

Although the administration has set up medical camps for the Azadi March participants, the patients with severe medical conditions are being shifted to PIMS hospital.

While talking to Daily Times, the PIMS spokesperson said that around 150 people have been brought in hospital from Azadi March. Many of them are suffering from cough cold and flu and some people were suffering from fracture and in joint pain.

Many propel from the participant of Azadi March have saw Islamabad first time in their life.

He said that dead body of a person recognized as Abdul Kareem was brought in hospital who was died due to heart attack and he belonged from Larkana. The administration of the march has refused to do post-mortem of the dead body by saying that it was natural death so there is no need of post-mortem.

Waseem Khawaja said that the patients from Azadi march are getting fruitful treatment.

Many from the participant of Azadi March have visited the vesting places of Islamabad after first day of sit-in. Many of them have saw Islamabad first time in their life and they praised the beauty of Islamabad.

But now the weather of Islamabad started to worry them and its result is visible in the form of different diseases.