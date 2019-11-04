Emerging Artist Prize encourages budding artists at Karachi Biennale 2019

This year’s winner Arsalan Nasir, was presented with a unique medallion at the inaugural ceremony of Karachi Biennale 2019 for his work. The Karachi Biennale is held every two years to provide a platform for emerging artists to show case their work. This year, the event showcased multiple artists from all over Pakistan as well as several other countries. The theme for this year was the devastating ‘development footprint’ on ecology.

While speaking to the media, Arsalan Nasir talked about the dangers of rapid urbanisation in our part of the world, particularly with regards to the environment. Through his art, he wanted to depict the first and foremost repercussion of rapid urbanisation – the birds of our city. These birds are in danger every day due to the rapid increase in the prevalence of tall buildings, communication towers and wires around the city. Karachi Biennale, termed as the largest international contemporary art event by its organisers, kicked off on October 26, 2019.