Rise and shine for the best breakfast deals in Lahore

Lahore and food goes hand in hand; it could be said that the city does not eat to live but lives to eat and we definitely don’t neglect the most important meal of the day. Breakfast is a big deal in Lahore as it’s our first meal of the day, so why can’t it also be the finest?

Here’s a look at some of the finest places one can get a hearty, wholesome and heavenly breakfast and brunch from.

THE COFFEE SHOP BY WASABI — this is a new edition to the Lahori food scene, and we already love the diverse and different menu the place has to offer. From Japanese omelettes to sweet oriental smoothie bowls; Wasabi offers you unique tastes and a serene atmosphere. Their Roses by Sunset bowl is a brunch must-have, featuring Pomegranate yogurt with chocolate mousse served with red fruits, edible flowers, brownie bites and granola. It’s a new take on breakfast and we absolutely love it!

DOGAR RESTAURANT — while this modest place in DHA doesn’t give you the ambience or aesthetic of our previous place; but it packs a punch in taste. Anyone who lives in or near DHA is familiar with this drive-in joint; it might be the only place that can make us wake up early on a Sunday morning. Their Halwa-Puri is perhaps one of the finest in the new parts of the city; the same can be said about the naan channay and lassi. This place offers a true Lahori breakfast, the fills your appetite and your heart.

JADE BY CHINATOWN — Jade is probably the first mainstream café that started all day breakfast, and tried to bring new flavours to the city. It gave us the warm and sweet Nutella French Toast and introduced us to Shakshukas; both these items are still what Jade does best. It also has some very exciting pancakes, we love the Salted Caramel Pancakes.

WARIS NIHARI — for many of us, it’s not a proper Sunday unless we’re having Nihari; a staple that many households in the city enjoy for their weekend brunch. When you talk about Nihari, there’s only one place that has been doing in right since forever and that’s Waris Nihari. Many call this place the authentic Nihari house and we’d like to agree to the statement.