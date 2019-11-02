Rabi Pirzada approaches FIA to take action against those who stole her data

Singer and host Rabi Pirzada has approached Federal Investigation Agency after her videos went viral on social media, seeking action against those who are involved in privacy breach.

Rabi Pirzada said she had moved an application to the FIA for her data that was stolen from her cell phone. She said she sold out her cell phone and apprehended that her data was stolen from that cell phone. Pirzada said that she also filed application against that shop.

She said she had asked the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing to take action against that person who spread her data on social media.

On Friday, Rabi Pirzada’s very personal videos went viral on social media that grabbed huge attention of the Twitteratis as some lauded her and some strongly criticised her. According to the details, Rabi Pirzada grabbed huge public attention after her personal videos went viral on social media after which a special trend with her name was run on the twitter’s website.