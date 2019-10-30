PIA Check-In system collapses after Internet outages in Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) check-in system across the country went down after internet services were badly impacted due to a fault in international submarine cables.*

The national flag carrier switched to a manual system to run its operations, which may result in flight delays.

Separately, PIA , in a tweet, said: “PTCL network is down due to damage to their underground cables causing outage of PIA Check-In systems across the country. We’re moving to backup systems and manual processes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to the resulting delays.”