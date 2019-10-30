Internet services disrupted as two submarine cables go offline

Internet services were disrupted across country on Tuesday after a fault developed in the international submarine cables, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) posted on its Twitter handle. “We regret to inform you that due to international submarine cable fault, internet services are impacted across Pakistan,” said Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in a post on Twitter. “Our technical teams are working on fully restoring internet services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience,” it added. In a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said due to a fault in the international submarine cable, internet services have been affected. “Since evening, some areas of Pakistan have experienced a disruption in services,” it said, adding that PTCL, along with international organisations, are working to ascertain the location where the fault has developed.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also tweeted about an outage in the check-in systems of the airline across the country due to the fault in the international submarine cable. “PTCL network is down due to damage to their underground cables causing outage of PIA Check-In systems across the country. We’re moving to backup systems & manual processes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to the resulting delays,” tweeted the airline. Reports said two submarine cables have gone offline, disrupting internet in Pakistan. “IMEWE and SEAMEWE 4, that carry almost 50 per cent of Pakistan’s internet traffic, went offline due to a fault at a location that’s yet not determined,” ProPakistani reported. Internet users across the country will experience downgraded speeds until the fault is fixed, it reported, adding that internet service providers “are in the process of shifting the load to other submarine systems, that will balance the load to an extent”.