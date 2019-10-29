Horrors of Nuclear War

The tension between Pakistan and India over Kashmir’s current predicament is still brewing, with no ending in sight. Tensions soared between the two as India revoked Kashmir’s special status. Pakistan reprimanded, called for the return of Kashmir’s previous status-quo, which India denied calling it an internal matter. The two came neck to neck in February as well.

Since then, rogue elements from both countries are talking about bombing the other side with nuclear weapons. This frequent careless talk begs the question as if they consider nuclear weapons the same as 1980s Kalashnikov and nothing more. Nevertheless, their foul talk gained international eye because the two have fought wars on Kashmir. So threatening each other with A-bomb over Kashmir issue is a matter the international community cannot ignore. Surely, the world knows more about the catastrophic nuclear war brings than the two neighbours.

Nuclear weapons can end life on Earth

Nuclear weapons can assure complete destruction of life on Earth. Not only A-bomb brings utter annihilation of the land, people, and other organisms but also nuclear fallout – making future generations defected as well. Also, NWs have the capability and capacity to affect nearby locality. This means not only the targeted population is going to suffer but adjacent as well.

The tale of two cities

International society is well aware of the calamity that follows a nuclear war. The dreadful memory of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is still pervasive in the minds of the international community.

How was it like to be hit by A-bomb? What were the aftermaths? Was any single life alive after A-bomb struck them?

Here are some of the actual accounts of the two cities:

Leonard Cheshire was a British pilot in the 2nd World war. He was present when the Atomic bomb hit Nagasaki. How he describes the whole event of dropping is unimaginably terrible. Leonard had called the rising mushroom cloud as, “obscene… swelling with its regurgitation of all the life it had consumed.”

Perhaps the situation of Hiroshima was no different than Nagasaki. No life was intact, and death was pervasive and visible. An Australian soldier aptly described the insides of Hiroshima, as he walked through radioactive rubble; what once was a city full of life is now a heap of graveyards. He described the city as, “There was nothing to see; no place to rest; nothing to eat; nothing to drink”, only twisted fragments of radioactive metals. It was a city full of death.

Wake-up before it is too late

The two countries should realize that a nuclear war, even an empty threat of using it, is unacceptable. One wonders what one might want to achieve with ending life on both sides. Perhaps the sense of the ruling vast array of graveyards appeals to them. As Leonardo da Vinci said, “Man is a tomb for other animals… a coffer full of corruption.”