How TECNO increased its customer loyalty with exemplary social media strategies

TECNO has created quite a visible online presence for the Pakistani audience over a short span of time. This is mainly being linked to well-crafted and wonderfully executed social media strategies by the smartphone manufacturer. The outcome was inevitable; increased customer loyalty of people.

Since the world is adapting fast to Digitization and almost everyone is spending time on social media, Pakistan does not lag behind. TECNO was proactive in this case because the company had just entered the Pakistani market. Still, they were quick to establish their social media presence and interact with users on social media platforms where they were spending most of their time.

TECNO realized that in order for customers to keep coming back, it is critical to respond to their queries and feedback on time. The company always responds to any comment by a user on any of the posts on their social media pages. This creates great user engagement.

Moreover, TECNO understands that selling a product on a social media page should not be the sole purpose of creating social media pages of company. Therefore, posts on this page are mostly regarding inquiring preferences of users. The customers feel valued and this definitely is the stepping stone towards creating lifetime user loyalty. When a customer is loyal to one company, they will never get swayed by other brands. This is what helps a company ensure profit generation in the long run.

Recently, TECNO posted a very interesting offer on the company’s official page. The offer enables users to enjoy 1000 PKR as cashback on purchase of company’s latest Camon 12 Air. The response on company’s social media page confirmed the company is going to witness record-breaking sales of this phone.

The smartphone manufacturer regularly engaged them in exciting activities such as asking them which team will win ODI match during Pak Vs Sri Lanka matches that recently happened.

One of the most popular hashtags was #Sparkthespeed that showed company was certainly successful in social media department like many others. The company had asked users on various social media platforms to do floss dance as speed of the beat increased. The challenge went so popular that it resulted in one billion views. Another popular hashtag #Gowithmore was also pretty noticeable on Social media. The latest hashtag #Camon12Air has become so trending that it ended up in Twitter trends too and graph of Camon 12 Air was very high on Google too.

TECNO knew that acquiring a new customer will always be costlier as compared to retaining old customers. This is why they kept focusing on the existing ones to ensure that customer churn is minimal.