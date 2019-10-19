The prime practice of the past, Letter writing

As all of us are living in the global village, where our kit and kins are at the stretch of a single click, we cannot feel the gravity of letter writing; the only source of conversation in the past. Folks like me, who came to this planet when twenty-first century was ringing with its technological revolution on the clock of history, when letter; the envelope with plenty of pure emotions was becoming the part of past, when revolution of modernization was breaking the celling of conservational modes, are completely unaware of the glimpse of postman at the corner of street and purity hidden in the handwriting of the sender.

As the matter of fact, I’ve never been lucky enough to avail myself with a chance to receive or send letters to my relatives or friends but this beautiful tradition is the nostalgia of my imaginative past; the nostalgia of that time which I’ve observed by reading literature. When people had enough time to talk to their dear ones. When the arrival of the postman at the door used to be one of the greatest glees. When the whole family used to assemble in the big courtyard to know the ins and outs of the letter sent from their kith and kin from the distance of miles. Just imagine what the level of pleasure it would be.

Now, all of us are the members of a global family and technology is leading us in such a way that letter writing seems a hard pill to swallow. Having the fascinating facilitations provided by modern modes of communication, it seems out of question to realize the charm and importance of the letter. Over and above all of us have too strongly glued to our mobile phones that we make light of making conversation with our dear ones in black and white. Keeping all this picture in view, to communicate through letter seems reasonably unnecessary and definitely difficult. But instead of the morning at this lost tradition, we have to see eye to eye with each other to make a collective endeavor to back it up.

Special days of our dear ones can be made more special by sending them a handwritten letter instead of the digital card as I believe letter is the long-lasting article to keep in the record. Especially, on birthdays of our those friends who live far from us, when we are finding ideas to make our gift highly prominent and quiet unique of all, what can be more adequate than sending a letter of best wishes along with gift parcel.

People living away from their home towns for earning or education can send the letter at weekend or even after a fortnight. The pleasingly surprise reaction of their family would fill them with delight.

Every one of us had been having or have favorite or best teachers. At times, we as respectful students must manage time to write them a letter consisted of grateful remarks. If letter is being written to a previous teacher, you can cover the good time of your studentship, any haunting incident cropped up during that time, any instruction of your teacher that is still assisting you, even you can recall any unpleasant event that is now just a memory. I am pretty sure this would be one of the most astounding activities of yours for your teacher.

I myself am among those who regularly compose the digital cards on special days like teachers’ day for all of my present and past teachers. But now I have got a bee in the cap to write a letter instead because I’ve realized that words on a screen cannot transmit as pure message as handwritten letters do.

Another paramount practice to promote the trend of letter writing is, in schools instead of making the students cramming parrots while teaching them letters they should be assigned an activity to write and post a letter to the relative or friend living far from her/him. Such activity can also help in developing the skill of self-writing from the beginning. The importance of letter can be realized by having a glance at historical letters, which depict the lifestyle, traditions and other valuable information of their time.

To close all arguments in nutshell I cannot help but quote Lewis Carroll. Who says

“The proper definition of a man is an animal who writes a letter”

Then, how many of you are on board to post at least one letter to someone?