Women forced to deliver triplets on street after hospital denied admission

In a shocking incident, a woman in India was forced to deliver triplets on streets after the hospital management refused to attend her, Gulf News reported on Friday.

Rinku Devi, 30, was brought to a government hospital in deteriorating condition in eastern Bihar’s Araria district after her labour pain started on Wednesday.

She was not only denied admission to a public hospital but the staff advised her husband to take the expectant to some private hospital instead.

Upon hearing her cries, one of the passers-by rushed to the spot in order to ease her, covered Devi with a saari and performed her delivery. The woman delivered three babies — two boys and a girl on the street, right outside the hospital.

“I wanted my wife to be admitted to the hospital but was denied admission. She delivered babies on the streets with help from passersby. I thank God that she is alive today,” said the husband, Santosh Yadav, who is a daily wage earner.

Nobody from the hospital staff or nurse came forward to facilitate Devi when she laid on the street yelling for help, he added.

The hospital on Thursday ordered an investigation into the matter after the incident ignited a wide spread out rage.

The hospital has sacked one staff member for refusing admission to the patient, while further investigation in the matter is underway.

The story originally appeared on Gulf News