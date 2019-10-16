India falls to 102nd Place on Global Hunger Index

New Delhi: New Delhi: India has been classified as a country with ‘serious’ levels of hunger according to this year’s Global Hunger Index (GHI), slipping from 95th rank in 2010 to 102nd in 2019. The country with the severest problem of hunger at rank 117 is the Central African Republic.

According to Concern Worldwide, an aid agency which compiled a report on hunger in countries across the world, India is ranked at 102 on a list featuring 117 countries.

The country is also the lowest ranked South Asian country on the list, even behind Pakistan, which is ranked 94th. India is also ranked below countries such as North Korea at 92.