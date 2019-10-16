Indian Army heavy shelling at LoC kill and injure atleast 10 Pakistanis

Indian Army heavy fire at Line of Control kill and injure atleast 10 Pakistanis.

As per media report, at least three civilians died and eight others were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after Indian troops resorted to “indiscriminate” shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, officials said.

All casualties occurred in different villages of Neza Pir sector of Haveli district, “where shelling began at about 12:30pm and lasted for four-and-a-half hours without any pause”, said Muhammad Zaheer, a disaster management officer at the office of Haveli deputy commissioner.

“They used mortars as well as medium artillery, targeting civilian populations in Kairni, Rakh Chikhri, Chanjal Bala, Moohri and Mandhaar villages. The shelling was intense and indiscriminate,” he added.