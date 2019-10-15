Bong Joon Ho and ‘Parasite’

Korean films have taken the world by storm with their complex storylines, experimental aesthetics and enthralling, captivating scenes. And movies like ‘The Handmaiden’ and ‘Oldboy’ both directed by Park Chan-wook; ‘The Wailing’ directed by Na Hong-jin; ‘Mother’ and ‘Memories of Murder’ both directed by Bong Joon ho were admired all over the world.

Director and screenwriter Bong Joon Ho, known for his unconventional way of storytelling has come up with a dark comedy thriller ‘Parasite’. Parasite became the first Korean film and Bong Joon ho first director to receive Palme d’Or award at Cannes Film Festival 2019.The movie revolves around two families of opposite sides on social and financial pole. It is a social satire which delivers a strong message and commentary.

The family of Kim Ki-taek, unemployed driver who lives with his wife Chung-sook, their son Ki-woo and their daughter Ki-jeong in shabby basement: struggling to survive by folding pizza boxes. A friend of Ki woo, Min-hyuk, visit the family and bring them a gift of large rock in order to bring them luck and suggest Ki-woo to take over his job as English tutor of wealthy Park family’s youngest daughter, Da-hye: on the basis of trust he had for Ki-woo because Min-hyuk is in love with Da-hye.

Mr.Park Dong-ik lives with his wife Yeon-kyo and their children Da-hye and Da-song and housekeeper Moon-kwang. After interviewing and appointing Ki-woo as tutor for their daughter the dimension of movie variates and thus the story of chivalry and deception begins. And then the audience plunge and immerse in to multi-genre: comedy, dark comedy, drama, horror, thriller, mystery and tonal shifts that mix and take its turn after every act afterwards. Averagely paced and insanely suspenseful for amateur.

Most credible and relatable part that relates to our society in the movies is the cunningness of poor and over-reaction of rich on small matters. But still Parasite lacks the essence of Bong Joon. Plot is predictable even though there are multiple layers in story. Unlike Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ which shows powerful emotions, metaphors and psycho analysis beyond certain level manifested throughout, Parasite fails. No matter how aesthetically calculated cinematic shots are, if they have no deep meaning, they are worth nothing.

The acting is bogusly jarring and obnoxious which lacks emotions and feeling. Audience cannot decide at which particular moment they have to erupt their sympathetic feeling for characters. Acting gets poor throughout the movie. It is social satire but execution, unconvincing. After Ki-woo’s interview as the story goes on audience acknowledges the sudden transformation of Kim Ki-taek family, as though they were expert con-artist. This metamorphosism was brusque.

Critics as always aren’t exciting. The scenes that were supposed to be thrilling, as we have witnessed Andhadhun (2019), are ridiculed comically. Burning (2018) on the other hand is classic example to emotion intriguing film with thriller, twists and turn: dark and concerning aura that touches the core of human heart.

Execution and delivery are essential elements in storytelling. In Parasite there is no development or shocking value. You cannot feel connection toward poor family or even to rich family. It’s only good for entertainment purpose.

I am amazed that movie is in IMDB’s top 250 list at the ranking of 71. It’s like everyone just became bias and prejudice about their favorite directors or actors. Likewise the recent comparison between Heath’s Joker and Phoenix’s Joker has stormed the social media. Critics are unable to digest and unable to appreciate the outclass performance of Phoenix. Heath performance was legendary no doubt but only death can make a men legend. His joker became immortal because of his mortality. Departure of Heath is in itself the success of Joker. Because world isn’t good to people who are alive and they respect dead. And I am 100% sure that Heath’s joker would have different reputation if he was alive. Both are different both are unique and both mustn’t be compared. Critics should judge the performance of Phoenix without malice and prejudice.

Ki-taek to his son: You know what kind of plan never fails? No plan. No Plan at all. You know why? Because life cannot be planned. Look around you. Did you think these people made a plan to sleep in the sports hall with you? But here we are now, sleeping together on the floor. So there no need for a plan. You can’t go wrong with no plans. We don’t need to make a plan for everything. It doesn’t matter what will happen next. Even if the country gets destroyed or sold out, nobody cares. Got it?

Beside the mentioned dialogue, story was good but it could have been better if executed wonderfully. Though ending was satisfaction too.

