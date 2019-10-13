Nawaz tells party to ‘ensure Azadi March is a success’

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has relayed a message via a letter to all members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), telling them to stand up for their rights and “ensure that the anti-government protest (Azadi March) is a success”.

The letter is addressed to his brother, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and its contents were discussed with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday.

Nawaz, in the letter, has reiterated his support to the JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, for his march on Islamabad. “This is the time to stand up,” he wrote. “This is the time to … fight for our rights.”

“When the country’s honour, it’s self-respect is at stake, we must stand up and defend our rights,” read the letter.

Nawaz had announced two days ago that he had written a letter to Shehbaz detailing the future course of action of the party, and had expressed hope that the PML-N president would brief the media on it.

Nawaz had reportedly requested Fazl, who had called on all parties to join him in the march, to release a “comprehensive programme” regarding the march.

The former premier said that he “gave a lot of thought” to Fazlur Rehman’s proposals. The JUI-F chief had met Nawaz and informed him of the discussions held in a meeting of the JUI-F Central Executive Committee.

In a press conference following the meeting, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that a party delegation had called on Fazlur Rehman and put forth the PML-N’s recommendations for the march.

“Nawaz Sharif has said that maulana sahib’s call for a protest post-election was the right decision,” said Iqbal, adding, “We support his ‘Azadi March’.”

Iqbal called on all opposition parties to participate in the march.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing the press conference, said that he was grateful to the PML-N for extending their support to his call for a march.

“The PML-N, the PPP, the Awami National Party, the Qaumi Watan Party and the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal are all with us,” he declared.

He said that an ‘Azadi March committee’ was overseeing all march-related matters on a daily basis, and that a session of the party’s central executive committee would be held on October 24 after which the final agenda of the march would be announced.

“There is still time. The government should resign and go home,” said Fazlur Rehman. “If they don’t voluntarily do so, we will be forced to send them home.”