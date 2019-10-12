Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked people to come up with ideas and suggestions on how to get rid of traditional Police Check Posts with the help of technology. He also announced a cash prize of Rs.2 million for whoever comes up with the best idea. In the competition aspirants have three weeks to share their ideas with the Ministry of Science.

Minister Chaudhry garnered appreciation on social media for introducing a unique initiative in Pakistan, as people hope to get rid of Police check posts that often unnecessarily hamper the commuters. He announced the initiative on his social media account.

Several social media users even suggested that the installation of more CCTV cameras and expanding the Safe City Project will reduce the need to depend heavily on Police Check Posts that use up Police personnel but fail to controlling street crime.

Despite the deployment of Police personnel on these series of check posts with intervals, the criminal manages to escape Police after committing a crime. Hence, the installation of high-quality CCTV cameras and highly vigilant monitoring teams will suffice the need for surveillance.

Another user recommended the usage of facial recognition technology, geolocation, and behavior tracking technology with the expansion of 4G and 5G technology and integrate it with the national database system. Another user shared an intriguing idea of placing a mic and camera in the caps of the Police personnel and make it mandatory for them to record their activities.

Some of the users, however, pointed out that there should be set up a proper forum where people can come and share their ideas. A student of Software engineering even asked for an email address to share interesting ideas.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is proactively trying to meet global standards of using science in governance ever since Fawad Chaudhry assumed charge. Some progressive steps have been taken in recent months, the introduction of the lunar calendar is the most appreciated initiative.

Earlier this week, he talked about introducing a mechanism in which smartphones will be used for all mobile transactions, adding that “Smartphones are the future of identity verification.”

He also announced introduction eco-friendly motorcycles and Qingqi rickshaws nationwide which will work on the battery system.

He went on to say that he aims to transform the transportation in the country to electronic technology where it will run on battery rather than fuel. “Changes in electronic technology will reduce carbon in the environment”, added Fawad Chaudhry.