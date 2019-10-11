Stadium worker unplugs VAR during football match to charge his phone

The newly-introduced VAR system suddenly stopped working during a football match in Saudi Arabia, after one of the stadium staff members unplugged it to charge his mobile phone.Unusual what happened in Saudi Arabia: the VAR suddenly stopped working in the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh because a stadium employee disconnected him to charge his cell phone. Priorities … 🤣🤣 https://t.co/siEv26tNGm— Latam Soccer (@LatamSoccer) October 9, 2019The bizarre incident took place on Tuesday during a match between local sides Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh. The video replay system, which has been used in the Saudi Premier League for more than a year, failed to work, and the reason was rather unusual.VAR has been heavily criticized for not working properly and causing controversy, but this time around the technical malfunction was caused by a stadium employee who urgently needed to charge his phone. The man plugged in his cell phone charger without knowing that he had just disconnected the electricity from devices running the VAR system. The controversy didn’t affect the game, with Al-Nassr winning 1-0, thanks to a 49th minute goal from Firas Al-Buraikan.The chairman of the Saudi Arbitration Committee, Fernando Trisaco, said after the match that the use of VAR is still a problem.“As software, VAR still has many drawbacks,” he said.VAR was introduced in the Saudi Professional League and the Arabian Gulf League in the 2018-19 season after it was successfully tested at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.