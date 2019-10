ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former captain Rashid Latif has suggested Sarfaraz to take some time off from international cricket to regain his form back.

Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is facing the heat after the team lost on Wednesday to the inexperienced Sri Lankan side 3-0 in the T20I series.

In the wake of that, Rashid Latif has urged him to take a break but the former cricketer is sure that he won’t listen as this was the case with Kamran Akmal as well, he said