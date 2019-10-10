No show from Meesha, her witnesses in court

Singer Meesha Shafi and her witnesses on Thursday once again didn’t appear in the court, and sought adjournment through lawyers. They were summoned for evidence by Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah in a defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar.

Hearing arguments, Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued directions that the defendant witnesses, which included Ms. Shafi, must appear in court for evidence on October 26, 2019.

Talking to media, plaintiff’s lawyer Mr. Hasham said that Ms. Shafi had been trying to delay the court proceedings for the last one year by seeking unnecessary adjournments on every stage.

However, defendant’s lawyer Mr. Saqib Jillani said that Meesha Shafi was in Canada and while one of her witnesses failed to appear due to personal emergency.

Meanwhile, the judge also issued notice to Ms. Shafi for alleged violation of a session’s court order that restrained her from making any derogatory remarks against Ali Zafar till decision of a defamation suit.