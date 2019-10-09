Mental health awareness in Pakistan

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on the 10th of October to raise awareness and mobilizing efforts for ensuring mental health. The Day, first celebrated in 1992, provides an opportunity to all professionals and common people to promote open discussions about what kind of mental issues are prevalent, what remedies are available and what one needs to do in this regard. The World Health Organization supports governments in promoting mental health. In this regard, the World Health Assembly approved a “Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan for 2013-2020” in 2013.

Being a clinical psychologist, I meet many people with mild to major mental health issues. What I have come to believe is that the mental illnesses should not be stigmatized in any case. They are integral component of health and without looking after mental health, one cannot look after a good physical health. Mental health disorders and suicide cases in Pakistan are increasing day by day and one of the main reasons is lack of awareness. Many people in Pakistan don’t want to talk about it. A couple of months back, a Pakistani model committed suicide, reportedly because of bullying that affected her mental health. The case generated some discussions for a few days and then the dust settled and we all got back to our routines.

Mental health disorders can affect anyone; it never discriminates a child or an adult. It knows no age limit or socio-economic status. People who have been through such issues report that the constant judgements and lack of awareness in general public about mental health makes it difficult and almost impossible for them to seek professional help. Talking about mental health issues is important for de-stigmatizing them, for considering them to be a normal topic of discussion in our society. Regardless of how much mental health issues are prevalent these days, people mostly do not want to talk about them and seek professional help because of the stigma attached to the topic. Mental health issues are 44 per cent prevalent in Pakistan, according to a survey. However, the good news is that people have started accepting their psychological health issues along with their physical health issues; the percentage of such people is very low at the moment, though.

Pakistan is in dire need of policy makers who can initiate and implement mental health awareness programs for general public with a focus on investing in mental healthcare

I often meet Patients and Clients who are so afraid of being judged that they keep on suffering for many years but never develop the courage to tell anyone about it. The first thing they ask me is that I know I do not feel right, but I want you not to judge me. That fear is clearly visible from their body language, asking again if their issues will be kept secret and not disclosed to anyone, including their families. Quoting one example, a client said, “I have been through a lot and I even know I was wrong that is why I had to go through emotional abuse and depression; but please don’t judge me. Everyone has judged me every time and I have lost all my confidence due to it”. There are clients who have reported that they are suffering from depression from many years but whenever they tell anyone about it, they are told not to exaggerate and to be silent about it; otherwise, society will not accept them. It is important to mention that people with mental health issues are not different from other patients diagnosed with any medical condition like hypertension and diabetes etc.

Pakistan is in dire need of policy makers who can initiate and implement mental health awareness programs for general public with a focus on investing in mental healthcare. Through this article, I would like to convey a message to everyone to play their part at an individual as well as collective level and spread awareness on such an important issue. Even if someone provides guidance to only one person properly and that person starts seeking professional help, it will be a great help for humanity. Until and unless we spread awareness, we can never encourage and support people to talk. Guide and help people about their mental health because a healthy body means healthy mind also. Always remember that mental health is as important as physical health.

The writer is a clinical psychologist working in Islamabad Rehab and Caring Center and Founder of Mental Health Support – Pakistan