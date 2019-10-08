PESHAWAR: The hearing of the treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was adjourned till October 24 by the special court on Tuesday.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, while hearing the case on Tuesday directed all parties to submit their written arguments before next hearing of the case.

At the start of the hearing, an application was submitted on behalf of Musharraf’s counsel Raza Bashir for deferment of the hearing due to his health. According to the plea, Bashir is suffering from dengue and is under treatment at Mayo Hospital in Lahore. The plea was granted.

During the last hearing in September, the same court had ordered that the proceedings in the treason trial would resume on a daily basis from October 8.

Earlier, the special court had nominated Advocate Raza Bashir as the defence counsel in Musharraf’s treason case.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had recommended 14 advocates to defend the former army chief, in line with Section 9 of the Criminal Law Special Court Act 1976.