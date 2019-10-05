Being Sultana Siddiqui

Our correspondent sat down with Sultana Siddiqui, the President of HUM Network Limited, which is one of Asia’s largest and most successful TV networks. Known as Sultana Apa (older sister) out of respect in the industry, the media mogul initially made her mark as a producer in the state-owned channel, PTV. With hard work, she set up her channel several years later. We give you an exclusive on the life and thoughts of a brilliant and successful woman, in her own words. Dynamic, powerful and daring are just a few adjectives in a long list for Sultana Siddiqui. Courageous is also a word that one can use for her for taking bold steps to break away from culture-based norms in work and her personal life. She is currently the only Pakistani woman to head and own a global entertainment and news network.

A Love for Culture and Language

I speak primarily in Urdu. Why? Because I have an undying love for my language and take an interest in reading Urdu literature. I would read a lot of poetry and even wrote some myself in pivotal moments in my life. I used this love for my language and literature to speak to the people of Pakistan through my work. It is this same passion, which has defined me and it is my identity, which I strongly hold on to.

Family Life

My parents had ten children (five brothers and five sisters). Being seventh in line, I am used to having family around me always. Coming from a background of a long line of judges, we were well-read and had the opportunity to study. My father died at the age of 54. This was a huge blow for us even though he had married me off before his death.

My mother was a visionary and I feel I have taken after her in some ways. She had studied until seventh grade, which was an immense feat in itself in a Sindhi-based background at that time. She was an insightful, intelligent person and I learned so much from her.

I got married at the age of 19, and seven years later, after many compromises from my side, my marriage came to an end. I came home and it was my mother and my eldest brother, who supported me the most in this trying period.

Following Dreams

I started my career from PTV, Karachi in the early 70s. I was young and just a novice, hosting and compering a show. The turning point came in 1974 when PTV was hiring producers. I thought it wouldn’t hurt to apply as this was something one could learn from. Later on, I saw my name on the list of people who had been hired. Here, I would like to tell young women to explore ideas, which lead them to grow as individuals and never to shy away from opportunities. By the time I left PTV, I knew my forte was in production and direction.

Although I was good at compering, I made a move towards production as it interested me. Narrating and directing stories of people in our society who had genuine issues was important to me. I used to go to PTV, without people knowing I was separated from my husband. My three sons were very young and I would make sure I was back home for them by making my schedule so there would be no late nights. Today, my youngest son Duraid and eldest son Shunaid are with me, running the network. I have kept my family close as this was how I was raised when I was a child.

The Hum Network

Up till early 2000, I was running Moomal Productions, which was my own production house, having gained experience at PTV. With production and creative license under my control, I had already built up a solid reputation with successful dramas. I was supported by my sons and the youngest was ambitious enough to want it to grow further. The thought of Hum TV came about with the new government opening up airwaves for private channels. My sons were married and their wives joined me in setting up a channel; gathering talent and a good team. I started pulling in talent locally and a good team of people started forming. We had taken a huge risk as we wanted something different but we made it happen.

Although the channel was planned initially to be a fusion of different genres, I decided that it should be the first 24-hour entertainment channel. Pakistani drama has always done well so I was ready to take the plunge because I recognised its potential value. We were able to raise funds but it took us two years to go on air. In 2005, we launched Hum TV. In 2006, we went ahead and launched Pakistan’s first and only 24-hour culinary channel Hum Masala, recognising what the Pakistani audience wanted to view.

Although there were financial constraints and setbacks initially as in any new business, we pulled through. Today, I am proud to say that Hum Network Ltd is the first media company to be listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange as a public company. From starting with musical programs and entertainment to creating a news channel, and now movie blockbusters, Hum Network and my family have come a long way. Today, our series are being picked up by international streaming giants, such as Netflix.

A Free Spirit

I can best be described as a free spirit when growing up. I liked to play outside, climbing trees as a child. However, my extra-curricular activities also included the performing arts. I also have a passion (she says with a twinkle in her eye) for good quality cars. I love owning them and driving them.

Even though I was encouraged to be a doctor or engineer as it was the acceptable thing to do in those days for a woman, I wanted to do CSS. I didn’t want to do run-of-the-mill things just because they were acceptable norms.

Ironically enough, even though now I’m in media and entertainment, I took Comparative Religion in college, which was my major. I love being ‘involved’ with things so I was active in debates, dance and theatre and even wrote articles for the college magazine. I was bold and more of a tomboy, unafraid of things.

When I was very young, once the family settled down to sleep, I would go and sit with the servants and ask them to narrate their own lives stories. I have built my work and life in media around stories that affect the hearts and minds of the people; issues that people can relate to or taboo topics, which have to be highlighted but while using diplomacy and tact.

Being the head of an organisation, I keep my door open. All the people who work for me can come and speak to me openly and discuss ideas. It is the idea generation, which makes us evolve. I love nurturing talent and this has been a key factor in my work.

The Struggle as a Woman

A woman’s struggle continues in stages in our part of the world as our roles seem to be pre-defined for us. Either you are a daughter, a wife or a mother. There are not many chances to develop your individuality. But there are a few things that we can capitalise on that can lead us to success. One is the inner confidence that makes you go forth with your ideas. The second is your talent, and the third is your capability. But what helps the most is the last point, which is hard work. You can have all the first three but if you do not have hard work to support them, it won’t happen. I do feel now that women are becoming more aware of their potential and are participating in different areas of work.

The petty competition was and is still there but I didn’t let it affect me. It couldn’t stop what I wanted to do or the goals I had to achieve. From driving myself to remote locations to do production shoots, I was hands-on with my projects. People tried to limit me initially in my career by trying to make sure I would only do certain programs either in music or only in the regional language Sindhi, but I didn’t let them assign me my role in life. I just went ahead and worked hard to learn different things, which would take me forward.

The Social Aspect of our Work

I believe in incorporating social responsibility into what you love doing. My dramas have portrayed cultural and social taboo topics and women’s sufferings. From Marvi, my first production to the movie ‘Superstar’, there have been dynamic heroines – powerful portrayals of women in a male-dominated society. I chose these stories wisely touching topics without trying to resort to sensationalism.

Hum Hain Pakistani

An important message from me – give back to Pakistan. My ardent endeavour is to portray a strong image for Pakistanis abroad. We have a strong need for a soft global image that has to be projected. Although I use my tools by working through dramas and productions, I am well aware that those with means need to use their foothold to give back to the country by supporting it not only internally, but by promoting our culture and its beautiful aspects on an international level as well.

A Message for All

Here, I would like to leave a strong note for men. We keep talking about instilling in women to be role models and which I have projected throughout my life in different ways, but a note to the men is equally important. To the men, women are your support, so support them too. It is the collective effort of a society that builds a nation. A woman with adequate support can achieve many things if given the chance to go forward, and that will only happen when both men and women work together to achieve those goals.

The writer is known for her articles on topics, which have a social and cultural impact