A bloodbath of innocents in Sindh

The Indus Valley has been a picture of peace and felicity. Sufi Shah Inayat, Sachal Sarmast, Sami, Hami, Bedal and Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai must be agonising in the sepulchres after seeing this gruesome condition of people of Indus.

Hence, Sufi’s Indus will be a hunt of elements of religious extremism and wickedness, sexual wolfs and gender terrorists defaming the elegance and grace of innocent girls.

The mother Sindh would have been shocked seeing the corpse of her teenage girl after brutal rape and murder. Will legal action be taken against sexual terrorists who throw the dead bodies of girls helplessly at multifarious places? The burning fire in Sindh has besieged Indus Valley from the four sides. Every day, the death rates wail of its agony.

In the beloved land of Sindh, a girl is needed as a sacrifice to buttress the blood’s river. A river of blood flows alongside the waves of Indus River. Upon seeing its intractable flow, Indus River must be weeping at dribbling blood in Sindh. Qalander Lal Shahbaz must be weeping bloody tears in his glory. The actual heirs of Sindh are Hindus who have practically been a part of the ancient civilisation of Sindh. They have inexhaustibly contributed to the progress of Sindh. Today, Hindus, the heirs of Sindh, are immolating their offspring (especially girls) along with their lives and chattels. Hence, finding a corpse has become a daily routine. Sometimes, a corpse in Umerkot is waiting for justice and sometimes one is found to be full of bullets in north Sindh. It also happens sometimes that immature girls are abducted and their appraisal is in the form of getting married. In the same way, the sacred land of Sindh has been shortened for Hindu minorities. A recent incident has happened in Mirpurkhas, which has been a black mark on the human conscience. Sindh has witnessed the death of a child because of the unavailability of an ambulance at the hospital. Meanwhile, two others died while taking the child for treatment in a collision with a truck.

O Allah Almighty, “Come down and see your created world,” is a famous quotation in Sindhi, used by victims of murdered innocent girls after every incident.

Seeing the dead body of Nimrita, human wisdom and respected dwellers of Sindh felt wrenched similar to how helpless a fish feels out of water. How long will the dead bodies be carried over the sacred ground of Indus? How many houses will be razed to the ground? How many mothers will be deprived of their laps? Which houses would continue to bear the pain of families and mothers? And how many girls’ pages be read under a runnel of their blood?

These incidents speak volumes of barbarism. Such apathy does not happen in any human society. The victimisation of girls has brought the harbingers of the day of resurrection. The fire burnt in Indus valley is not limited to houses. Now, sexual assaults and the wolf’s lust have leapt to educational institutions. The recent homicide of a girl attempted in Chandka Medical College (Shaheed Muhtruma Benazir Bhutto University, Larkana) is severely condemnable. Neutral and transparent investigations should be done in Nimrita’s murder case to prevent these horrifying incidents and castigate a real legal lesson to the criminals. The performance of knowledge-acquiring institutions is not going to be better yet their death rankings are sufficiently changing. Our ethics have touched so low that human barbarism has come out even in institutions, learning houses and training places.

This river of blood is supposed to be barricaded and the Sindh government should come to its senses so that the proof of human conscience can be made alive. Law enforcement departments, along with the entire Sindh government, have a duty to make a collective policy to take strict actions against the elements of extremism and wickedness. Long-term policies are guaranteed to rescue the glory and respect of minorities. The state’s first and foremost duty is to save lives, belongings and honours of its citizens. Let us hope the Sindh government wakes up to this reality.

The writer is based in Hyderabad