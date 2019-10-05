There is always some sideline news related to mother-child ailment, morbidity as well as mortality. In developing countries more women are prone to malnourishment and resultant medical sickness, the children born to such women are also more prone to disease and death.

Natural calamity is a thing which we cannot avoid, however, linking mother or child’s death due to some preventable causes like; lack of proper nutrition, healthcare, lack of or no access to health facilities, or other such medical in nature and curable causes to predestination is extremely detrimental for developing our medical set up and advancing it. It is crucial that even highly qualified doctors do not shadow the light on the need of extending healthcare facilities in every nook and corner of our country. It’s ridiculous when a qualified doctor says that a patient’s survival is a matter of fate while putting aside all the medical research and medical prognosis in certain preventable diseases.

The UN, UNICEF, WFP, and WHO are working around the world to expand healthcare, nutrition, and medical services in some highly underdeveloped regions throughout the world. These are funding in faraway areas of Baluchistan to help pregnant and lactating mothers.

Nevertheless, they have accessed only seven districts of Baluchistan out of thirty-four total districts, which is very low when it is compared to the problems which our women face during their pregnancy and lactating periods.

Balochistan Health Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri also shed some light on the precarious situation of the health of women in distant areas of Balochistan. Every day, many women face premature death from some curable sickness if timely ruled out and treated.

There is a need for some radical changes, merely fund provision is not sufficient rather there is a need to change the thinking of the people related to women’s suffering which needs to be ended via women. Social inclusion of young women and those who are interested in learning medical skills needs to be carried out. They should be trained in and equipped with new medical research and skills via short courses.

Previously, the government started Community Midwifery course to enhance skillful birth attendants and provided them with medical types of equipment so that they could work in distant areas. Many women are still working and saving women from dilapidated conditions by timely providing them with advice related to maternal issues, treating them or otherwise diagnosing them for fetal signs symptoms and timely referring them to major government facilities.

Unfortunately, research data shows that out of thirty-eight only eight community midwives are working under socio-cultural, economic and conservative constraints. A total transformation is needed in this regard. Only policies in place would not work for instance, there is a need to mind wash the society that women can come forward to save women. Providing them with skills to save other lives is a blessing endorsed by religion. Islam does not prohibit anyone to restrain from saving others’ lives rather it is stated that saving one’s life is like saving the whole humanity.

Via this noble cause, we can generate human resources from within the communities to save women. Distant women who want to serve this noble cause need to be educated and provided with some skills necessary to save lives. It is a fact that most of our doctors do not want to work in distant areas due to geographical constraints and lack of personal opportunities. There is a need to subsidize such doctors and encourage them to serve for the greater cause; human beings of faraway areas. They may not payback in the form of money however they will definitely give huge respect and prayer – which is necessary for the contentment of heart and mind. Not only “uneducated” are need to be taught but also the “educated” ones about the values of high morality which are on the decline owing to an affection of some materialistic gains.