It was an old winter afternoon almost a year ago when I first walked into the therapist’s office with my heart pounding wildly. I did not know what to expect, I was apprehensive, to say the least, but I knew one thing for certain: I needed to be there.

It is often said that the first step towards recovery is admitting you have a problem. I knew I needed help, and so I sought it and thus began my journey of self-rediscovery. Over the course of the next year, with the right mix of medication combined with therapy, I slowly found parts of me I had lost over the years, seeking out my missing connections within myself and started finding joy in the little things in life. This was all I had lost during years of struggling with depression and anxiety. I had been robbed of so much. Mental peace and well being the biggest casualties of my war against depression. My fight was far from over, but at least I was on the right track. I was among the lucky ones.

Many of us are not so lucky, though. With mental health severely neglected and ignored, coupled with a lack of awareness and reluctance of seeking help as well as a shortage of capable mental health professionals make it extremely difficult to get the help that is required. Then there is also an issue acceptance, be it the patient or those around them, the moment you say you want therapy or even when someone suggests it, it is as though a forbidden word has been spoken. This is often followed by an expression of displeasure and religious or spiritual advice to cure mental health issues. After all this, if you still find yourself seeking medical help for psychological issues, you are labeled as a ‘psycho’ or a nut case.

These are only some of the issues faced by someone who is already going through psychological trauma and has to navigate through the dark web of societal taboos to reach wellness. However, if one is able to conquer all that and get the required help, the effects are no less than amazing.

Here, I must stress upon the fact that there exists no miracle cure, no short cuts exist and no doctor will hand you a magic pill that will take away all your suffering and replace it with unicorns and rainbows. Realistic goals and a holistic approach are key to recovery. You will struggle at first because it is never easy to lay your deepest feelings bare in front of someone or to open up to a stranger but verbalizing your emotions without the fear of being judged can have an extremely therapeutic effect itself. It can greatly help you in not only identifying your stressors but also in effectively managing and coping with anxiety and stress. Over the years, psychologists and social scientists have come up with various forms of therapy, which include CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy), psychotherapy, Coaching, mindfulness-based therapies to name a few. Each of these is designed to focus on an individual’s personal requirements and your therapist may combine many of them to custom-design the help you need. The primary focus should be catering to each patient’s individual requirement and mental capabilities as well as their psychological state. The most important point on the part of the patient is to keep an open mind and allowing the therapist access to their inner self and working towards developing a bond that leads towards wellness.

It is also difficult to address your triggers and hidden worries which normally don’t come to the surface, but all this is imperative to achieve a comfortable state of mind and body. Consistency and perseverance are key. Bear in mind that no one knows you as you do, no one understands your tangled emotions like yourself. Take your therapist as a guiding light, a mentor. Listen to them, make them listen to you and try to work hand in hand towards your mental peace.

It takes time and patience and tears but it is so worth it.

The writer is a pilot turned housewife. Obsessed with coffee, fuzzy socks and books. Tweets @SassiLannister