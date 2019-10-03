Aseefa Bhutto leads huge rally in PS-11 Larkana

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was accorded a warm welcome in Larkana during a rally she led in connection with by-election for PS-11 on Wednesday night.

The rally was brought out from Naundero Chowk, which reached Nazar Road through Rice Canal Bridge. Huge crowds came out from their homes and bazars to have a glimpse of Benazir Bhutto’s youngest daughter. They waved and chanted slogans as the rally crawled via SSP Chowk, VIP and Lahori Road.

People converged at different points on the route of the rally showered rose petals at each point on Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk and it looked as if entire city has come out on roads.

Slogans of ‘Zinda Hy Bibi Zinda Hy” echoed on the streets of Larkana as Aseefa Bhutto Zardari accompanied by the PPP candidate for PS-11 Jameed Soomro led the rally of thousands of vehicles and motorcycles marched through almost all the thoroughfares of the city in connection with the election campaign.

It must be mentioned here that this by-election has become very important because PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remained here at Bhutto House, Naundero, for five days and kept on meeting notables and activists urging them to make his political secretary Jameel Soomro successful. Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor Hussain also had also reached here for brief visit and held meeting with Jameel Soomro and others during which they also urged the residents to vote for party’s candidate. Jameel is also canvassing door to door to seek voters’ practical support and win their hearts.

On the other hand, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Larkana Awami Ittehad (LAI) joint candidate Moazim Ali Abbasi is also doing his best to win the seat again who lost it due to court verdict against him. JUI-F and PTI is supporting him and their votes will be crucial along with the votes of Shaikh community. All eyes will be on this by-election on October 17.