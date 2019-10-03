Four killed in attack on Paris police HQ

PARIS: Four people have been killed in an attack on the police headquarters in Paris on Thursday, a police source told Reuters.

The attacker was also killed.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that “several people” were fatally wounded.

The premises were cordoned off around lunchtime, and emergency services were at the scene, AFP journalists observed. At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other tourist attractions, was closed.

The man behind the knife attack is believed to be a member of staff at the headquarters, a police union source and a police source told Reuters.