UAE first in Arab region, fourth globally in launching 5G

ISLAMABAD: The UAE is ranked first in the Arab Region and fourth globally in the launch and use of 5G networks, according to the Global Connectivity Index.

The UAE is also the third globally in the overall ranking of the index, which measures the Total Connectivity Rating (Most Connected Countries) through four pillars: the movement infrastructure, information technology, global connectivity and social connectivity.

This achievement is the result of the efforts of the telecommunications sector in general, and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, as the main driver of the launch of the 5G in the country. In recent years, TRA has worked in cooperation with operators to raise the telecom sector readiness to enter this state-of-the-art technology, which contributes to the UAE’s global leadership and makes it first to deploy and operate 5G networks.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, “The UAE is reaching positions and achievements on daily basis, which confirms its leadership and global competitiveness. A few days ago, the UAE has been ranked first in the Arab Region and 12th globally among the most competitive countries in the Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2019,” Wam news agency reported.