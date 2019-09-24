Lahore Weather

Pakistan rejects Indian army chief’s remarks on Balakot, calls an attempt to cover IOJK atrocities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rebutted a statement of the Indian army chief alleging reactivation of terror camp in Balakot and termed it a “desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

Responding to a query by a media person, Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal emphasized that with its allegations of infiltration from Pakistan, India would not be able to succeed in misleading the world community through these diversionary tactics and hide its unabated state-terrorism in IOJ&K.

