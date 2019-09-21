History of white in Pakistan’s flag

“Punjab is a part of Pakistan thanks to S.P Singha” I stated and before I could comprehend what’s happening my friend broke into a fit of laughter. The sound of his laugh was not only mocking my sanity but also the credibility of history. Sighing he said, “Anee stop making up things, you know that Punjab was a Muslim majority part and it became the part of Pakistan without even any hesitation”.

That day discussing history with my friend I learned two things, for us Pakistani people the history and its credibility lies completely upon the history books we read in schools and colleges and whatever we are told outside these books is false. Perhaps the fault here is mine for knowing this part of the history nobody wants to acknowledge. Even in 2019, there are only a few people who know about DewanBahadurSingha, an elected member of the Punjab assembly in the subcontinent. When Mountbatten 3 June plan was announced Dewan and other Christians in the Punjab of united India proclaimed it out loud that they oppose the partition of Punjab. Joshua Fazaludincourageously gave the statement to media that partition of Punjab would lead to a great disaster.

When a meeting of Punjab legislative assembly was held on 23rd of June, 1947, meeting was arranged to decide the matter of division of Punjab. There were three Christian members in the assembly and they were determined to vote for the inclusion of Punjab in Pakistan. Before the meeting in the assembly began Master Tara Singh, leader of the militant Sikh Akali Dal Party, stood in the assembly and threatened to use the weapon on any member who would vote in favor of union with Pakistan.

At such a time Dewan Bahadur Singha confronted the armed Sikh leader, announcing that he indeed intended to vote for Pakistan, and challenged him to do his worst. A scuffle broke out, but violence was prevented by other members. The credentials of 88 for remaining with India and 91 for joining with Pakistan. The three votes that made difference at that time were the votes of Dewan Bahadur Singha, Mr. Cecil Gibbon, and Mr. Fazal Elahi, plus Singha’s additional vote as Assembly Speaker. Unfortunately, all of these three men were Christian otherwise they would have been acknowledged as heroes in Pakistan.

DewanBahadur was the first speaker in the new west Punjab assembly. Though the passage of the objectives resolution in 1949 caused the Dewan Bahadur to step down from his position because of his religion. And soon the family of DewanBahadur after his death left Pakistan.

If this particular part of history wouldn’t have been conceited and camouflaged people would have thought twice to ask me “how are you a part of Pakistan?” and no one would have laughed at me when I mentioned DewanBahadur. It’s not the fault of people around me but the people ruling over us who are scared to admit the role of minorities in the making of Pakistan.

Pakistan came into being 72 years ago and still after 72 years we face religious disharmony and religious intolerance. Some of these cases are monitored while many stays grounded. Still after 72 years of independence, the roles of minorities in the making of Pakistan is concealed in such a beautiful way that if you mention the roles of minorities you are center of ridicule for making up history. I pray that our country prevails and at the same time I pray that we get the courage to accept the role of minorities one day. I hope one day this society with its norms will not murder another patriotic minority by bashing the belief that you are not part of Pakistan.