Ali Zafar presents further evidence of conspiracy

It was yet another interesting day at court as Ali Zafar presented himself for cross examination for the fourth time.

Ms Shafi’s lawyer Ms Nighat Dad asked if Zafar thought women were out of line at the Aurat March to which Zafar replied “As a man I have no authority to judge what is or is not out of line for women. Only God knows.”

She asked whether the Aurat March was a vulgar affair to which Zafar replied “Who I am to judge?”

The atmosphere in the court room was electric at one point when Mr. Jillani asked Zafar why he testified that the “other girls” were related to Meesha or Nighat and his claim that a girl named Sofy with twitter name Sephora4444 tweeted at 1:47 PST before Meesha’s tweet.

“Did you know that it was much later that she tweeted as she was actually in Washington DC at the time.” To which Zafar immediately replied “How do you know that this girl was in Washington DC at the time she tweeted if you or Meesha don’t know her?”

There was a stunned silence in the court as Mr. Saqib and Nighat struggled to reframe the question.

Zafar stated “This proves my allegation that Meesha or Nighat were connected to the girls who were used to launch a defamation campaign against me.”

He showed proof of Meesha’s conversations with Sephora4444 to the judge.

Miss Nighat further asked Zafar whether he has any proof to back his claim that a girl named Fariha Awaan with twitter name Fay_Alif is connected to Nighat also. In response to this Zafar took out his phone and showed evidence to the judge of Nighat and Fariha’s conversations on Twitter regarding the same. He also disproved Fariha’s claims through evidence that she had no connection to Nighat and stated that she was lying.

Zafar also said that he has further proof to show how a conspiracy has been hatched by interlinked people including Miss Leena Ghani who was Shafi’s college friend and was also Ms Nighat Dad’s co organiser of Aurat March and that they were all working together for a common agenda.

He elaborated that a criminal case has been registered against Fariha Awan and Leena Ghani with the FIA after having presented proof of their partnership and association with Meesha and Nighat Dad and their conspiracy to defame him alongside a complaint against countless fake accounts created for the same purpose.

He said that he was aware that Miss Leena Ghani has chosen to file a counterclaim in the High court rather than appear for the investigation despite receiving three notifications.