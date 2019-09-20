AGP finds out corruption of more than Rs 15.67 trillion

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has pointed out corruption of more than Rs 15.67 trillion worth of public money by the federal ministries and divisions during the audit year 2018-19.

In its report laid before parliament as required under Article 171 of the Constitution, the AGP highlighted a series of violation of rules and regulations, weaknesses of internal control, misappropriation or over payment of public funds and negligence.

The funds audited were of the fiscal year 2017-18 which is described as audit year 2018-19.