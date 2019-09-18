Nadia Khan is back with her morning show

Anchor and host Nadia khan revealed that she was making her comeback in morning shows soon with an official teaser of where she would be appearing and what would she be doing.

Yes she is coming on Ptv Home as the Promo of her show is just out.

All her fans expressed happiness over her return to television.

We wish her the very best of luck for her shows ahead.

All her fans expressed happiness over her return to television

Nadia Khan had earlier revealed about her show in Wasim Badami’s ’11th Hour’ that soon something interesting is coming up.

Khan is best known for hosting ‘The Nadia Khan Show’, a morning TV programme, and for OutStyle, her YouTube channel.

Currently, she is playing the role of Aima in ‘Kam Zarf’ and Dolly in ‘Dolly Darling’.