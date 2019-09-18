Extremely sturdy and stubborn from the outside, so soft and flavorful on the inside, you will find walnuts everywhere in your life, for instance, in your workplace, school, and college, even in every family. Whatever you do, you will get crave to seeing a smile on their face, but it is not possible that apples come to the guava tree. Those who have been studying in public schools unto matriculation are well aware of such walnuts.

Similarly, there is also paper walnut. They are the ones who apparently try their best to transform themselves to the shape and texture of original Desi walnut but it is beyond their competence to resist the gentleness and rewards from inside. The almond is also part of this family. You can consider the small stature walnut as almond. In my personal analysis, our ‘last generation’ is full of paper walnuts and almonds.

You will see the date palm that is the exact opposite of them. From the outside, it will provide all the conveniences and benefits that every eater wants but if you unintentionally try to squeeze it more, it will break your teeth. There is no skin outside of the date palm that needs to be removed. These people would become acquainted with you promptly. And they would not have put any shells around them.

Look at “Mr. Mango“. The leathery skin that you take off easily has too much mango flesh but a hard pit inside. These are the ones that don’t take too much time to mingle. You can chat with them a lot, they want to party all the time, want to wander, love to eat; I think all the restaurants and coffee shops are crowded by these “mango” people.

Those who cannot or do not want to spend “mango”, you will see them inside the parks with another generation of “mango”. The largest population of the country is full of “mango” people.

The banana is a strange creature that has slightly thick skin on the outside that takes off very easily. It is extremely tender on the inside that doesn’t get into trouble to its chewer. These people are always trying to give benefits to others but they never become anyone’s favorite person. Find a person whose favorite fruit is banana, believe me, he will be the only like that. Because the poor banana is the most remembered when no other fruit is being digested by us and yet it does not become anyone’s favorite fruit.

Children and elderly persons love bananas because both have no teeth. The rest are sensible people who use these “bananas” according to their need ‘lonely’. To know the cleverness of the pine nut, you need too much cleverness. They get into trouble to the people for a little advantage. If you are unsure, try to peel 1 pound pine nut.

Ponder on the apricot and also its changing colors. Such people will look very beautiful from the outside; their charm compels you to come close to them. When you come close to them too much, you will see a very ugly kernel inside. And whoever endured it and manage to break it then he will see the third color which is different from the last two colors. Those who die for its first color don’t understand its second color. And those who scared of its second color don’t understand its third color.

My Allah made all the fruits and vegetables, but in the Qur’an, He swears by figs and olives only. Aside from their taste and benefit, what I am surprised at is that both fruits have a complete taste. Take a fig, eat it from one side and check its taste. Now you will get the same taste from the other sides of this fig. It is not possible that fig to be sweet on one side and sour or less sweet on the other side. The same is true for olives. No doubt, it is bitter but it is not a hypocrite. It is same from all sides. These two fruits and people like them might be bitter or sweet but they are not a hypocrite. From all sides and in every situation, they would be the same. Turnip is a very decent vegetable that you can call it ‘The honorable turnip’.

In our Punjab, it is commonly called as “Gonglu” with love. These individuals have a more flexible and accommodating persona. This vegetable can be eaten raw as salad and also as cooked food; it is beneficial in both cases. You can eat by cutting it or fully raw, it is advantageous in both forms. It is widely used in medicines and it is itself a medicine too. It has no importance despite being used in blood pressure control, fight against cancer, weight loss, digestive improvement and providing a lot of nutrition. You will always find it everywhere as an ordinary vegetable rather often in the village, it is given to the animals as forage.

The same is true for ‘Turnip alike’ people who have the nature to give a lot of benefits to the people. They are considered to be disadvantageous human being despite providing all kinds of benefits to others all his life.

I saw with my own eyes that such people, from matchmaking to persuading all, then participate in wedding preparations like a front runner, and then despite taking care of all the arrangements, these people sit lonely in the corner on the last table with strangers silently on the day of the wedding reception. When a knower sees them, he says, “Why are you sitting here with a ‘Turnip alike’ face?”