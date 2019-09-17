Petition raises Kashmir concerns

ISLAMABAD: British Labour MP John Spellar has called on the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to obtain justice for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Occupied Kashmir had its autonomy wiped out last month after restrictions were imposed on it by the Indian government.

The petition, which was organised by the Smethwick Pakistani Muslims Association and its chairman Amir Afzal, expressed deep concerns about the worsening human rights situation; with mass arrests, alleged torture and abuse and numerous deaths.