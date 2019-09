ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has sought two-month time for submitting a complete plan for launching the 5G telecom technology in the country.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had requested applications for a license issuance. In May, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the work on 5G technology in Pakistan was underway and it would be available soon in the country.