SC rejects objection from counsel of Justice Qazi Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD: A seven-member Supreme Court bench on Tuesday decided to send the matter of forming a new bench to hear the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa to the chief justice.

The development came after Justice Isa’s counsel Muneer A Malik sought their recusal on account of the beneficiary of his removal. The matter has been referred to Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa.

The top judge had constitued a seven-member bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel to hear the petition.