Two consecutive earthquakes hit Kashmir, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: People came out of their homes as a moderate earthquake jolted the Federal Capital and other northern areas including Azad Jammu and Kashmir Monday morning.

The Met Office said that the epic-center of the earthquake was 12 kilometers below the ground. Tremors were also felt in Mansehra, Nakyal and other settlements nearby.

The earthquake originated in the border area between Kashmir and India. The tremors spread fear amongst locals, although no human or material damage was reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Pakistan’s northern areas at 11:40 am.

There was no loss of life and material reported from the region.

The epicenter of the earthquake was the border region in Azad Kashmir, the NSMC said.