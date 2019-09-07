Pakistan denies use of airspace to Indian president

Pakistan on Saturday said it had denied India’s President Ram Nath Kovind permission to fly through its airspace – access to which is usually granted – due to New Delhi’s recent “behaviour”.

“The decision has been taken in view of India’s behaviour,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement.

“The Indian President had sought permission to use Pakistan’s airspace to travel to Iceland but we decided not to permit him,” Qureshi added without giving further details.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian traffic after aerial dogfights in February ratcheted up tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. It reopened its skies for all civilian traffic in July, ending months of restrictions affecting major international routes.