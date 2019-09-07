Classmates of Hunain attempted to burn school

Hunain’s classmates attempted to set fire to the private school on Saturday in reaction to the 10th Grader who was allegedly tortured to death by his school teacher in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The situation was reported at Gulshan-i-Ravi on Friday.

According to the reports, students of American Lycetuff School turned up there carrying petrol bottles to burn the School.

The Police officials and the fire brigade arrived on the premises and caught the student in the act, arresting several of them.

Later, Hunain’s uncle alleged that his teacher kicked Hunain in the back and stomach due to which he lost consciousness and was not shifted to the hospital immediately.

Now, the family is demanding justice for their deceased son.

According to the details, the Police said they have arrested the teacher and have started an investigation after sending the body for a post-mortem examination.

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas has taken notice of the incident and directed the Chief Executive officer (CEO) for school education in Lahore, Tariq Raffiq, to submit a report.