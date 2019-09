LONDON: Sikh Community Leaders met with Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest, besides exchanging views on the arrangement for the upcoming 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib in Pakistan.

According to a statement of the High Commission issued here today, the Sikh leaders appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s initiatives and commitment to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.