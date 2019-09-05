One in three young people have been victims of cyberbullying: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS: One-third of young people in 30 countries said they have been a victim of online bullying, a new poll released Wednesday by UNICEF showed.

The survey also showed one in five young people said they skipped school due to cyberbullying and violence.

Speaking out anonymously through the youth engagement tool U-Report, almost three-quarters of young people also said social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter, are the most common place for online bullying.

“Connected classrooms mean school no longer ends once a student leaves class, and, unfortunately, neither does schoolyard bullying”, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said. “Improving young people’s education experience means accounting for the environment they encounter online as well as offline.”